Quebec adds 672 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death

Quebec is reporting 672 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one additional death as the health crisis persists.

The seven-day average for new daily infections is 591, inching ever closer to the 600 mark.

The total caseload since the start of the pandemic has reached 431,612 with health officials recording 414,706 recoveries. There are currently 5,377 active cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Hospitalizations linked to the virus increased by one compared with the previous day, with 18 new patients admitted and 17 discharged. Of the 220 people in hospital, 45 are in the intensive care unit — unchanged since Tuesday.

Quebec is ramping up its vaccine rollout.

On Tuesday, the province announced it was opening up appointments to the general public for an mRNA third dose booster shot starting on Nov. 16., based on a recommendation from public health and the province’s immunization community.

The recommendation, however, applies only to people over the age of 70 and those who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé said it wasn’t necessary for those under the age of 70 because there was no evidence pointing to diminished immunity.

So far, 13,350,764 doses have been administered in Quebec, including 10,487 doses in the last 24 hours. Currently, 88.3 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and over is adequately vaccinated, while 90.8 per cent has received at least one dose.

The death toll attributable to the virus has climbed to 11,529.

