Major fire tears through Quesnel, B.C. log yard

A major fire has broken out at a lumber operation in British Columbia’s Interior on Tuesday.
Flames broke out at the log yard at West Fraser’s WestPine MDF plant near Quesnel, B.C., at 2 p.m.
There is no word of any damage to the mill itself and no injuries have been reported.
Flames could be seen from the local airport.
Crews from several fire departments and the regional district have been called in to assist.
Wind gusts in the area were said to be up to 50 km/h.
