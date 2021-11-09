Menu

World

Major fire tears through Quesnel, B.C. log yard

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 9:54 pm
The log yard at West Fraser’s WestPine MDF plant near Quesnel, B.C. View image in full screen
The log yard at West Fraser’s WestPine MDF plant near Quesnel, B.C. Courtesy: Tripp Higgs

A major fire has broken out at a lumber operation in British Columbia’s Interior on Tuesday.

Flames broke out at the log yard at West Fraser’s WestPine MDF plant near Quesnel, B.C., at 2 p.m.

There is no word of any damage to the mill itself and no injuries have been reported.

Read more: 2021 fire season ‘tremendously challenging,’ but not worst on record: BC Wildfire Service report

Flames could be seen from the local airport.

Crews from several fire departments and the regional district have been called in to assist.

Wind gusts in the area were said to be up to 50 km/h.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
