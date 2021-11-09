B.C. to receive doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

British Columbia’s top doctor confirmed the province will be receiving a limited number of doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that they hope to receive a shipment of the single-dose vaccine early next week. It will be offered to unvaccinated health-care workers as it might be a better option for those who are more vaccine-hesitant but want to keep working.

“Our first priority will be offering it to health-care workers who have been affected by the PHO order and who want this vaccine as an option for them to continue to safely work in health care,” Henry said. “So, that will be our priority over the next few weeks once this vaccine comes in.”

“We do know that some health-care workers have said that this is the only option they would consider right now.”

The province will release information next week for others hoping to receive the single-dose vaccine.

During a Monday update, the province said it had administered more than 8.3 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

