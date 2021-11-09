Menu

Crime

‘Indicated she had a gun’: Woman charged after Stony Plain pharmacy robberies

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 1:54 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

RCMP arrested a woman after she “indicated she had a gun” during two robberies at pharmacies west of Edmonton.

A robbery was reported at the North Central Co-op Pharmacy in Stony Plain at about 11 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect fled the scene before RCMP officers arrived.

The female suspect passed a handwritten note to the pharmacist indicating that she had a gun and demanded OxyContin pills, police said. Although a gun was not displayed, the suspect appeared to have something in her pocket that looked like a gun, police said.

Edson store employee dies after being shot during attempted robbery: RCMP

The suspect’s vehicle was found in a nearby shopping mall parking lot.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to another robbery, this time at the local Rexall Drugs where RCMP say the female had also indicated she had a gun and demanded Oxycodone.

Police quickly located the female suspect as she exited the store and arrested her.

Julie Kathleen Brendel, 48, faces numerous changes including, robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an offence and uttering threats.

Brendel will appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on Dec. 1.

