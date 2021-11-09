Menu

Environment

Alberta’s COP26 representative says province isn’t alone in facing climate challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26' Thousands of climate activists demand action at COP26
WATCH ABOVE: Demonstrations are being held around the world during a Global Day of Action for Climate Justice, halfway through the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Mike Drolet looks at the criticism over Canada's climate action, or lack thereof.

Alberta’s top representative to the global climate conference taking place in Scotland says the province is not alone in facing the challenges of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Steve MacDonald, who heads a provincial agency that funds carbon-reducing technology, is one of Alberta’s two official representatives at the global conference.

He says that while Albertans can often feel singled out by measures to fight climate change, the COP26 conference has shown him that countries around the world face the same daunting tasks.

MacDonald says other countries are interested in Alberta’s experience with measures such as emissions markets and carbon capture and storage.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he’s met with countries from Saudi Arabia to Sweden, given several presentations and made many informal contacts at the social events surrounding the official program.

MacDonald says that although Alberta has the smallest representation at the conference of any energy-producing province, he doesn’t feel a larger delegation would get more done.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
