Alberta’s COP26 representative says province isn’t alone in facing climate challenge

Alberta’s top representative to the global climate conference taking place in Scotland says the province is not alone in facing the challenges of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Steve MacDonald, who heads a provincial agency that funds carbon-reducing technology, is one of Alberta’s two official representatives at the global conference.

He says that while Albertans can often feel singled out by measures to fight climate change, the COP26 conference has shown him that countries around the world face the same daunting tasks.

MacDonald says other countries are interested in Alberta’s experience with measures such as emissions markets and carbon capture and storage.

He says he’s met with countries from Saudi Arabia to Sweden, given several presentations and made many informal contacts at the social events surrounding the official program.

MacDonald says that although Alberta has the smallest representation at the conference of any energy-producing province, he doesn’t feel a larger delegation would get more done.