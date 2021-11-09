SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Patrons who attended Mississauga wedding asked to get tested for COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 12:25 pm
A photo of Apollo Convention Centre in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A photo of Apollo Convention Centre in Mississauga. Google Streetview

Peel Public Health has issued a notice warning guests who attended a wedding in Mississauga on Oct. 29 to get tested for COVID-19.

The local public health unit said the wedding event was held at Apollo Convention Centre at 6591 Innovator Dr. in Mississauga.

Public health officials are urging individuals to “seek immediate testing,” which includes all guests, regardless of vaccination status.

Read more: Attendees of GTA wedding urged to seek testing, self-isolate due to COVID-19 exposure

Those who are not fully vaccinated should wait for test results and those unvaccinated who refuse testing must self-isolate for 20 days, Peel Public Health said.

It also said fully vaccinated guests who are not showing symptoms do not need to isolate while waiting for their test results but are being urged to continue to follow public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and limiting contacts until the results come back.

Story continues below advertisement

Peel Public Health did not reveal how many positive cases were linked to the wedding event.

