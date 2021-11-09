Menu

Canada

Human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 11:29 am
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

An anthropologist has been called in to help investigate human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation.

Powerview RCMP say the remains were found near the shore of the Winnipeg River in the community around 1:35 p.m. Nov. 5.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school

Investigators, along with an anthropologist, conducted a search of the area where the remains were found, police said in a release Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school' Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school
Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school – Jul 27, 2021

The remains were removed under guidance from the chief medical examiner and the anthropologist, and RCMP say they are currently being examined.

Read more: Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site

Police say they’re awaiting results of the examination to determine if the remains are archeological in nature or more recent.

Sagkeeng First Nation is roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site' Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site
Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site – Jul 22, 2021
