Human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation: RCMP

An anthropologist has been called in to help investigate human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation.
Powerview RCMP say the remains were found near the shore of the Winnipeg River in the community around 1:35 p.m. Nov. 5.
Investigators, along with an anthropologist, conducted a search of the area where the remains were found, police said in a release Tuesday.
The remains were removed under guidance from the chief medical examiner and the anthropologist, and RCMP say they are currently being examined.
Police say they’re awaiting results of the examination to determine if the remains are archeological in nature or more recent.
Sagkeeng First Nation is roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.
