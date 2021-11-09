Human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An anthropologist has been called in to help investigate human remains found in Sagkeeng First Nation.

Powerview RCMP say the remains were found near the shore of the Winnipeg River in the community around 1:35 p.m. Nov. 5.

Investigators, along with an anthropologist, conducted a search of the area where the remains were found, police said in a release Tuesday.

2:23 Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school Manitoba RCMP acknowledge decade-long investigation into sexual abuse at former residential school – Jul 27, 2021

The remains were removed under guidance from the chief medical examiner and the anthropologist, and RCMP say they are currently being examined.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site

Police say they’re awaiting results of the examination to determine if the remains are archeological in nature or more recent.

Sagkeeng First Nation is roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

1:29 Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site Sagkeeng First Nation searching former residential school site – Jul 22, 2021