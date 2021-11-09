Menu

Entertainment

Winnipeg screenwriter wins fellowship from Oscars organization

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2021 10:47 am
Byron Hamel. View image in full screen
Byron Hamel. IMDB.com

LOS ANGELES — A Winnipeg screenwriter has won a US$35,000 prize and mentorship opportunity from the organization behind the Oscars.

Byron Hamel is one of five winners of the 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition, a global contest supported by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The yearlong fellowship includes mentorship from an academy member and a featured spot on the academy’s YouTube channel this week, set to include conversations with heavyweights including director Destin Daniel Cretton, producer Phil Lord and actress Olivia Wilde.

Read more: Award-winning Manitoba filmmaker’s work coloured by personal subjects, stories

Hamel made the cut for Shade of the Grapefruit Tree, about a severely abused white boy who befriends his sci-fi-obsessed Black landlady. The boy’s fantasy of becoming a robot empowers him to recklessly confront his murderous stepdad.

The other winners were: Haley Hope Bartels of Los Angeles; Karin de la Pena Collison of West Hollywood, Calif.; R.J. Daniel Hanna of Los Angeles; and Laura Kosann of New York.

Recipients are expected to complete a feature-length screenplay during their fellowship year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
