Police in Amherst, N.S. investigating fatal shooting, 1 person in custody

Police in Amherst, N.S. are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday afternoon, and have one person in custody.
Officers were called to a home on Bayview Drive at about 2 p.m., where they found a person with a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
“We are sad to report that the victim in this incident has tragically succumbed to their injures and has passed away,” Police Chief Dwayne Pike said in a statement.
“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this time.”
Police say the victim did not live at that home.
Officers arrested “a person in relation to the incident” and said there was no further threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
