Health

B.C. reports 1,438 new COVID-19 cases over three days, along with 17 deaths

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 7:18 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 1,438 new COVID-19 cases over three days, along with 17 deaths' B.C. reports 1,438 new COVID-19 cases over three days, along with 17 deaths
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the daily COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Nov. 8. and a preview of Tuesday's live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix.

Health officials in British Columbia reported 1,438 new cases of COVID-19 over a three-day span along with 17 additional deaths.

There were 553 cases from Friday to Saturday while 462 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 423 from Sunday to Monday. Two of the cases were epi-linked.

Click to play video: 'Fight against misinformation as COVID-19 vaccine for kids nears' Fight against misinformation as COVID-19 vaccine for kids nears
Fight against misinformation as COVID-19 vaccine for kids nears

Of the new cases, 575 were in the Fraser Health region, 155 cases were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 321 were in the Interior Health region, 221 were in Island Health, 166 were in Northern Health.

The totals bring the province’s seven-day average for new cases up slightly to 488.

Read more: B.C. confirms season’s first flu cases, urges vaccination amid COVID pressures

The number of people in hospital with the disease dropped by 34 to 407. Of those patients, 121 are in intensive care, a decline of eight from Friday.

There are 4,282 active cases in the province, the lowest total since mid-August. The province has recorded a total of 209,703 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports 549 new cases, one additional death

The 17 deaths bring the province’s death toll to 2,218.

The province said 90.3 per cent of eligible British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 while 86 per cent have received two doses.

