Seven Oaks hospital attack exposes need for public support: WHRA head

Send this page to someone via email

In the days since a health care worker was stabbed at Seven Oaks Hospital, the head of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says he’s hearing disturbing and increasing reports of “disrespectful and abusive behaviour” towards employees at city hospitals.

Since the Oct. 27 attack that left long-time Seven Oaks employee Candyce Szkwarek critically injured, said Mike Nader, president and CEO of the WRHA, workers have told him about other incidents of aggression against staff.

“It’s all types of abuse, verbal attacks, pushing, protests outside facilities and being intimidated,” Nader told CJOB 680 Monday.

“We’ve also had circumstances where individuals have come into the facilities recording our staff without permission.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:21 2 dead, Seven Oaks hospital worker in serious condition after assaults: Winnipeg police 2 dead, Seven Oaks hospital worker in serious condition after assaults: Winnipeg police – Oct 28, 2021

“It’s unfair and it’s heartbreaking. And you know, frankly, it really makes me mad.”

At last word Szkwarek remains in stable but critical condition following surgery.

Records show the man now charged in the attack on Szkwarek — and in alleged murder of his parents, in the hours before the hospital assault — is also an employee at Seven Oaks.

Police have charged Trevor Farley, 37, with attempted murder in the attack on Szkwarek, first-degree murder in the homicide of 73-year-old Judy Swain, found dead in a home in New Bothwell, Man., and also second-degree murder in the death of Stuart Farley, 73, whose body was found in a home on Toronto Street in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t said what investigators consider motivated the homicides or hospital assault.

Nader wouldn’t discuss details of Szkwarek’s current condition, but he did say she’s improving.

0:47 Seven Oaks hospital stabbing: Winnipeg police charge 37-year-old with murder, attempted murder Seven Oaks hospital stabbing: Winnipeg police charge 37-year-old with murder, attempted murder – Nov 1, 2021

“I can tell you she’s showing just amazing resilience, and we’re just so pleased that she is recovering,” he said.

“I think she’s reflective of what we see among our health care workers.”

Nader said security has been increased at Seven Oaks since the attack, and extra supports are in place for staff.

He links the uptick in abuse towards healthcare workers is likely due to anger and frustration over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re tired of COVID. We want it to be over with. But our staff really deserve respect, compassion, patience and admiration,” Nader said.

“I don’t think that people really understand the challenges our health care workers are undertaking, and the emotional toll they are dealing with.

1:18 Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover Health care worker stabbed at Seven Oaks continues to recover – Oct 29, 2021

“They’re worried about being infected themselves. They’re worried about bringing infection home. They’re dealing with such emotional challenges.”

Thankfully, Nader says, the abusive people appear to be a minority.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating serious assault on staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital

“The vast majority of our community really continue to have that respect and admiration,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we’re hoping for is that voice, the voice of the majority, starts to really come forward and show our health care workers, they are respected, they are admired.”

—With files from Gabrielle Marchand

2:06 Manitoba stabbing attacks: New details emerge about victims, prime suspect Manitoba stabbing attacks: New details emerge about victims, prime suspect – Oct 29, 2021