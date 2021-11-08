Menu

Crime

Meadow Lake RCMP advise increased police presence amid ongoing investigation

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 3:13 pm
The RCMP is alerting the public of an increased police presence in Meadow Lake and nearby schools have enacted their hold-and-secure protocols, as a precaution. View image in full screen
The RCMP is alerting the public of an increased police presence in Meadow Lake and nearby schools have enacted their hold-and-secure protocols, as a precaution. Files / Global News

The Meadow Lake RCMP is advising an increased police presence and alerting the public to refrain from the area near 7 Avenue West in Meadow Lake.

Police say this is in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Read more: RCMP deem Meadow Lake, Sask. campground incident to be murder-suicide

“People are asked to avoid the areas where police are present and follow any police direction provided,” according to the Meadow Lake RCMP statement.

Nearby schools are aware of the alert and have enacted their hold-and-secure protocols as a precaution, police say.

Read more: 2 women charged in Meadow Lake kidnapping investigation: RCMP

If an increased risk to public safety is a concern, police will notify the public.

Information will be updated once details become available.

