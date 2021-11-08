Meadow Lake RCMP advise increased police presence amid ongoing investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Meadow Lake RCMP is advising an increased police presence and alerting the public to refrain from the area near 7 Avenue West in Meadow Lake.

Police say this is in relation to an ongoing investigation.

“People are asked to avoid the areas where police are present and follow any police direction provided,” according to the Meadow Lake RCMP statement.

Nearby schools are aware of the alert and have enacted their hold-and-secure protocols as a precaution, police say.

If an increased risk to public safety is a concern, police will notify the public.

Information will be updated once details become available.

