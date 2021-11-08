Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Freeland makes several recommendations to Air Canada’s board over CEO’s comments on French

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 2:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French' Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French
WATCH: There is widespread outrage across the country over comments made by Air Canada's CEO that he doesn't need to speak French. This, despite leading a company head-quartered in Montreal where he has lived for the past 14 years. As Raquel Fletcher reports, other leaders are now calling for Michael Rousseau's resignation.

Canada’s deputy prime minister has written to Air Canada’s board of directors, urging that its CEO improve his French and that his knowledge of the language be included in his annual performance review.

Chrystia Freeland is also asking that knowledge of French should become an important criterion for securing promotions at the airline, which is subject to the Official Languages Act.

Read more: Air Canada CEO debut a PR disaster following comments on French, say experts

Freeland sent the letter to Vagn Sorensen, chairman of the airline’s board of directors, following controversy raised by CEO Michael Rousseau’s mostly English speech to the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal last week.

Rousseau had told reporters after his speech he had been too busy to learn French and said he had not had trouble living in English in Quebec for 14 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Air Canada CEO apologizes to Quebecers, pledges to improve his French

Freeland expressed the federal government’s “disappointment” with Rousseau’s comments and argued it was “utterly inconsistent with the company’s commitment to both official languages that has been in place for decades.”

She also said the board of directors should conduct a review of its policies and practices relating to the airline’s use of French and should make those results public.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Chrystia Freeland tagOfficial Languages Act tagMichael Rousseau tagAir Canada CEO tagAir Canada CEO French comments tagAir Canada French tagRousseau French comment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers