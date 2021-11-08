Liberal caucus to debrief on Monday, first full meeting since election

Send this page to someone via email

A debrief of the federal election campaign is expected to be high on the agenda when members of the Liberal caucus gather today.

It will be the first full meeting of the caucus since the Liberals emerged from the Sept. 20 election with a minority government.

The outcome, largely mirroring the pre-election configuration of the House of Commons, followed polls earlier in the year that suggested a majority Liberal government was within reach.

In addition to some administrative business, Liberal MPs are likely to talk about what to expect in the coming parliamentary session.

Key Liberal campaign promises included new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, implementation of a buyback program for banned firearms, plans to boost home ownership and steps to finish the fight against COVID-19.

The House resumes sitting Nov. 22 for four weeks before taking a holiday break.