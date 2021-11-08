Menu

Politics

Liberal caucus to debrief on Monday, first full meeting since election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2021 6:36 am
Click to play video: 'Examining the major shake-up in Trudeau’s cabinet' Examining the major shake-up in Trudeau’s cabinet
WATCH: Examining the major shake-up in Trudeau’s cabinet – Oct 27, 2021

A debrief of the federal election campaign is expected to be high on the agenda when members of the Liberal caucus gather today.

It will be the first full meeting of the caucus since the Liberals emerged from the Sept. 20 election with a minority government.

The outcome, largely mirroring the pre-election configuration of the House of Commons, followed polls earlier in the year that suggested a majority Liberal government was within reach.

In addition to some administrative business, Liberal MPs are likely to talk about what to expect in the coming parliamentary session.

Read more: Trudeau unveils new cabinet with 9 new faces, major shake ups to top jobs

Key Liberal campaign promises included new measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, implementation of a buyback program for banned firearms, plans to boost home ownership and steps to finish the fight against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The House resumes sitting Nov. 22 for four weeks before taking a holiday break.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
