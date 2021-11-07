Menu

Environment

B.C. program to reduce industrial emissions wins award at COP26

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2021 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit' COP 26: Why B.C. should be paying attention to climate summit
After experiencing an historic deadly heat dome and another record wildfire season, this past year has been real wakeup call in B.C. when it comes to climate change. COP26 delegates from UBC explain why this UN Climate Change conference is the most crucial and why B.C. should be paying attention.

British Columbia’s CleanBC program, which encourages a reduction in emissions across industry as a whole, has won an award at the United Nations COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

A Sunday news release from the province’s environment ministry says the program was awarded most creative climate solution by the Under2 Coalition, a global alliance of state and regional governments committed to climate action in line with the 2015 Paris Accord.

Read more: How these two key takeaways from COP26 could affect B.C.

It says the CleanBC program uses two complementary initiatives to encourage industries to reduce emissions.

The first uses a portion of the carbon tax paid by emitters to contribute to projects that reduce greenhouse gases in areas such as mining, pulp and paper, cement, agriculture, and oil and gas.

It says the second one reduces carbon tax costs if an industry can show they are among the lowest emitting in the world for their sector.

The ministry says B.C. has set greenhouse gas emissions targets for oil and gas of up to 38 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030.

 

