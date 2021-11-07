Menu

Canada

Quebec municipal election results 2021: Westmount

By Kendra Sharp Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 10:18 pm
Quebec municipal election results 2021: Westmount

In a city where nearly half the seats were elected by acclamation, all eyes were on five council races in Westmount.

Among these, Matt Aronson was elected councillor for District 7, far surpassing his opponent Neil Hopley. Aronson’s platform focused in part on improving transparency and communication between citizens and Westmount council.

“I’m a little overwhelmed with the feeling of relief that this is over – but excited to try to make some real changes,” Aronson said of his win Sunday night.

Quebec municipal election results: Plante projected to win 2nd term as Montreal mayor

Antonio D’Amico won his race for city councillor in District 1. D’Amico came in a very close second in the 2017 municipal elections, losing to his then-opponent Anitra Bostock by only a few votes. Bostock ran in District 5 this time around, where she won in the closest race of this election against opponent Liz McCallum.



Other councillors elected to Westmount council include first-timer Elisabeth Roux for District 2 and incumbent Kathleen Kez in District 8.

In total, 11 candidates were running for eight councillor positions.

The voter turnout reported was 29.3 per cent.

The newly elected Westmount councillors join returning Mayor Christina Smith and three incumbent councillors elected by acclamation on Oct. 1.

