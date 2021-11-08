Quebec municipal election results: Vaudreuil-Dorion

In one of the closest races in the city’s history, Vaudreuil-Dorion Coun. Gabriel Parent has been re-elected. Parent won by only six votes, or 0.83 percent, against first-time challenger Denis Lecompte in the city’s sixth district, Saint-Michel.

Having had a spot on Vaudreuil-Dorion’s municipal council for 20 years, Parent had in late October that if reelected, his fifth mandate would also be his final one.

Lecompte, a retiree and political newcomer, posed a serious threat to the incumbent’s two decades in office. Lecompte was able to garner just as much support as his opponent, but came up shy by six votes.

Parent received 360 votes, while Lecompte received 354 votes. Parent, now reelected, will join the rest of his campaign, the members of the Parti de l’action de Vaudreuil-Dorion, who were all voted in by acclamation. This includes mayor Guy Pilon, who will also begin his fifth mandate.

