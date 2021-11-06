Blue Bombers defeat Alouettes for 9th straight victory, finish undefeated at home

Send this page to someone via email

Zach Collaros threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stayed perfect at home this season by defeating the Montreal Alouettes 31-21 in a seesaw battle Saturday night.

It was Winnipeg’s (11-1) last regular-season game at home in the shortened 14-game CFL season. They hit the 7-0 mark in front of 22,933 fans at IG Field, the first time the club hasn’t lost at home since it went 8-0 in 1984.

The Bombers have already clinched first place in the West Division and will host the division final on December 5th.

Montreal (6-6) clinched a playoff spot when the B.C. Lions lost to Hamilton Friday night.

The Bombers and Als play a rematch in Montreal next Saturday and Winnipeg finishes the regular season on the road in Calgary.

Bombers’ middle linebacker Adam Bighill intercepted Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris with 1:54 left to go in the fourth quarter.

View image in full screen Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo (14) kicks a field goal against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Newly acquired Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo then connected on a 47-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining to make it 31-21.

Bombers defensive back DeAundre Alford capped it off with another pick of Harris with 54 seconds left.

