Sports

Blue Bombers defeat Alouettes for 9th straight victory, finish undefeated at home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 6, 2021 11:18 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws during the first half of CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) throws during the first half of CFL action against the Montreal Alouettes in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Zach Collaros threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stayed perfect at home this season by defeating the Montreal Alouettes 31-21 in a seesaw battle Saturday night.

It was Winnipeg’s (11-1) last regular-season game at home in the shortened 14-game CFL season. They hit the 7-0 mark in front of 22,933 fans at IG Field, the first time the club hasn’t lost at home since it went 8-0 in 1984.

The Bombers have already clinched first place in the West Division and will host the division final on December 5th.

Read more: Bombers QB Collaros named a CFL player of the month

Montreal (6-6) clinched a playoff spot when the B.C. Lions lost to Hamilton Friday night.

The Bombers and Als play a rematch in Montreal next Saturday and Winnipeg finishes the regular season on the road in Calgary.

Bombers’ middle linebacker Adam Bighill intercepted Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris with 1:54 left to go in the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo (14) kicks a field goal against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Blue Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo (14) kicks a field goal against the Montreal Alouettes during the first half of CFL action in Winnipeg Saturday, November 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods

Newly acquired Winnipeg kicker Sergio Castillo then connected on a 47-yard field goal with 1:23 remaining to make it 31-21.

Bombers defensive back DeAundre Alford capped it off with another pick of Harris with 54 seconds left.

Bombers to play rare December home game – Oct 25, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
