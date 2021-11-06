Menu

Environment

Large funnel cloud near Vancouver prompts brief tornado watch for Howe Sound, North Shore

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 9:00 pm
Click to play video: '‘Terrifying and magnificent’ waterspout forms offshore of Vancouver' ‘Terrifying and magnificent’ waterspout forms offshore of Vancouver
Kevin Adams captured this dramatic video of a a "terrifying and magnificent" waterspout forming in the Strait of Georgia Saturday evening. The meteorological phenomenon prompted Environment Canada to briefly issue a tornado watch for the region.

A large funnel cloud spotted in the Strait of Georgia near the Vancouver International Airport prompted Environment Canada to briefly issue a tornado watch for parts of the Lower Mainland.

The alert was issued around 5:30 p.m. and rescinded by shortly after 6 p.m.

However a special weather statement remained in effect for most of the South Coast, warning of strong winds between 50 and 70 km/h, and between 70 and 90 km/h in exposed coastal sections of Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

The short-lived initial alert had warned that “conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds and possibly brief, weak tornadoes,” adding, “This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.”

Environment Canada said people should be prepared for severe weather and take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

In the event of a tornado, it said people should go immediately to an indoor room on the lowest floor, away from walls and windows.

People should leave any mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers or other free-standing shelter and move to a strong building if they can.

As a last resort, people can lie in a low spot and protect their head from flying debris.

