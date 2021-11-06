Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Meat from hunting investigation donated to B.C. food bank

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 7:38 pm
Two B.C. Conservation Officer Service members hold cut and wrapped moose meat before donating it to a food bank in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Two B.C. Conservation Officer Service members hold cut and wrapped moose meat before donating it to a food bank in Abbotsford. B.C. Conservation Officer Service

A B.C. food bank was the beneficiary of an investigation into an alleged illegally shot moose.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), the investigation of the illegally shot moose near Fort Nelson in September led to an execution of a search warrant in the Lower Mainland.

Read more: Moose loose in Saskatoon elementary school building

Conservation officers say they seized approximately 300 pounds of cut and wrapped moose meat as a result.

The COS said seized meat is usually donated to a food bank, a community shelter or a local First Nation, and that this seizure was donated to the Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re grateful to be part of turning a bad situation into one that benefits many in our community. Thank you (B.C. Conservation Officer Service) for choosing to share with us,” Archway Food Bank said in a post on social media.

Global News has reached out to the COS and food bank for more information.

The COS said charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Click to play video: 'B.C. man has curious encounter with young moose' B.C. man has curious encounter with young moose
B.C. man has curious encounter with young moose
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Abbotsford tagFraser Valley tagMoose tagnorthern BC tagConservation Officer Service tagBC Conservation Officer Service tagbc cos tagFort Nelson tagBC Food Bank tagArchway Food Bank taghunting investigation tagmoose hunting investigation tagshot moose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers