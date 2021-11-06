Meat from hunting investigation donated to B.C. food bank

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. food bank was the beneficiary of an investigation into an alleged illegally shot moose.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS), the investigation of the illegally shot moose near Fort Nelson in September led to an execution of a search warrant in the Lower Mainland.

Conservation officers say they seized approximately 300 pounds of cut and wrapped moose meat as a result.

The COS said seized meat is usually donated to a food bank, a community shelter or a local First Nation, and that this seizure was donated to the Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford.

We're grateful to be part of turning a bad situation into one that benefits many in our community. Thank you @_BCCOS for choosing to share with us! https://t.co/gufzaEfP3z — Archway Food Bank (@AbbyFoodBank) November 1, 2021

Global News has reached out to the COS and food bank for more information.

The COS said charges are pending as the investigation continues.

