Witnesses recall car driving erratically, arrest in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Dashcam video captured an arrest in Penticton on Saturday morning.

Witness Terry Vandament said he was heading home after walking his dog when he drove onto the scene at an intersection on Camrose Street, where police were handcuffing a woman.

Vandament told Global News that preceding the arrest, he saw a green SUV parked on a sidewalk, against a bank near the intersection of Main Street / Skaha Lake Road and Dawson Avenue.

Several police vehicles were also on scene.

View image in full screen A screenshot of the green SUV parked beside a bank in Penticton. Submitted

From there, Vandament drove on and made a left onto Camrose, which is where he saw the arrest and more police vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Vandament, the woman struggled during her arrest before being handcuffed.

After the woman was handcuffed, Vandament said he left the scene.

1:47 Man dies after chasing stolen SUV in Spruce Grove Man dies after chasing stolen SUV in Spruce Grove – Sep 25, 2021

Another witness who wished to remain anonymous told Global News that the green SUV was driving erratically before crashing into the bank.

The witness said the car drove in the wrong lane, swerved in and out of traffic and parking lots, ran a red light and did U-turns before crashing.

Dashcam video also showed a handful of police vehicles at the bank.

Global News has reached out to Penticton RCMP for more information.

0:45 Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police Woman dragged behind stolen vehicle with baby inside: Winnipeg police – Sep 10, 2021