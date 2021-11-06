Man, woman wanted after downtown stabbing: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police investigators say they are searching for two suspects in connection with an aggravated assault that left a person with serious injuries.

According to a statement issued by the service, officers responded to reports of a fight on Oct. 10 at around 1:45 a.m. at the Spadina Avenue and St. Andrew Street area.

Investigators say both a man and a woman approached the victim on Spadina Avenue and the male suspect got involved in a heated dispute with the victim.

The man then waved an edged weapon and stabbed the victim several times, police said.

The statement said the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were last seen walking westbound on Dundas Street West from Spadina Avenue.

Investigators said the man is six-feet, between 25-30 years old and weighs between 160-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a surgical mask, a dark-coloured New York Yankees baseball cap, blue jean shorts, black running shoes and a dark hooded sweater.

The woman is five-foot-six, between 20-25 years old with long dark shoulder-length hair with brown highlights. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with black stripes, dark pants and black boots.

It’s unclear if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

Meanwhile, the service appealed for witnesses to call investigators at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

