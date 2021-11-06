Man arrested following hit and run, 1 person dead in Petitcodiac, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A 57-year-old man has died and a 31-year-old man has been arrested following a hit and run in Petitcodiac, N.B. early Friday.

In a release, the RCMP said its members responded to a collision between a moped and a pickup truck on Route 106.

The driver of the moped died at the scene as a result of his injuries around 1:50 a.m. when the collision took place.

“Police located an abandoned pickup truck nearby,” police said.

At 8:34 a.m., the RCMP said a man turned himself in relation to the fatal crash.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

1:52 Tow truck operator, driver injured in Moncton highway collision Tow truck operator, driver injured in Moncton highway collision – Feb 7, 2019