Province at halfway point of implementing all recommendations from care home report

The province says it continues to make progress implementing recommendations made in a report looking into a deadly care home outbreak last year.

The report was done by Dr. Lynn Stevenson after 56 residents at the Maples Care home died from COVID-19 from October 2020-January 2021 and 157 residents tested positive for the virus.

It made 17 recommendations for how to respond to concerns identified in care homes across the province. So far, the province says it has fully addressed nine of them.

The other eight, which are considered longer-term recommendations, are being worked on and a final report is expected to be released in early 2022. All tasks specifically involving Maples have been completed.

“These changes will help strengthen the care provided in all Manitoba personal care homes and will make a real difference for families, staff and residents in the long-term,” Manitoba Health Minister Audrey Gordon said.

The updated report can be viewed here ​Update: Provincial Implementation Plan for the Stevenson Report (gov.mb.ca)