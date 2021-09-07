Menu

Health

Embattled Manitoba care home up to standards, accepting new residents, province says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 11:54 am
Maples Personal Care Home. View image in full screen
Maples Personal Care Home. Global News

The site of one of Manitoba’s worst COVID-19 disasters is now accepting new residents.

Maples Personal Care home — which was the site of an outbreak in late 2020 that ultimately killed 56 residents — will be permitted to add one new resident per day, Monday through Friday, for the next three months, the province said Tuesday.

Manitoba Health and Seniors Care said new admissions selected to go to Maples will include those in hospital, and also those in the public who are on waiting lists for long-term care beds, with the goal of freeing up bed space and alleviating surgery wait times.

Read more: Winnipeg group campaigns for seniors’ advocate in wake of care home COVID-19 ‘nightmare’

Despite a report saying the care home and its parent company Revera “failed at every level” during the outbreak, the province has tackled 17 recommendations to bring Maples up to snuff and said last month that all short-term changes had already been completed.

As part of the approved admissions plan, the facility is required to regularly report to the province and the Winnipeg Health Authority on the status of new admissions, and its licence will remain under review.

Provincial officials will continue both scheduled and unscheduled reviews of the facility to make sure it meets provincial standards and that residents are receiving quality care.

