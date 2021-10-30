Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 30 2021 1:32pm
06:32

Documentary follows impact of the pandemic on B.C. care homes

Debra Hauptman, former Langley Lodge CEO, explains her involvement in the new documentary ‘Crisis in Care’, which follows the devastating spread of COVID-19 through B.C. care homes.

