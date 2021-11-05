Jets score early and often to cruise past Chicago

There was once a time when a visit by the Chicago Blackhawks to Winnipeg would be a big litmus test for the Jets.

Those days are over.

This year’s Jets squad took advantage of a downtrodden Hawks team in a 5-1 win Friday night, improving to 6-2-2 on the season. That’s the best start the team has had through ten games since relocating from Atlanta.

Paul Stastny got the party started just 47 seconds into the game when he snuck behind the Chicago defence, took a great feed from Andrew Copp and tucked it five-hole on Marc-Andre Fleury.

Less than two minutes later, Neal Pionk would make it 2-0 on the power play, sniping one past a screened Fleury.

But after that hot start, the Jets fell into a bit of a lull. Chicago wound up outshooting the Jets in the period but Eric Comrie held his ground, making his second straight start with Connor Hellebuyck not feeling well.

Chicago thought they had scored in the first minute of the second period but the goal was overturned after the Jets challenged for offside.

The score stayed at 2-0 until Dominic Toninato scored his first regular season goal as a Jet with just over six minutes left in the second. Much like Stastny earlier in the game, he snuck past the Chicago defence, took a great pass from Copp and patiently outwaited Fleury to tuck it into a yawning net.

Less than two minutes later, Kyle Connor collected a loose puck in the neutral zone, sped into the Blackhawks end and whipped a wrist shot past Fleury for his 8th goal of the season.

Early in the third the visitors finally got on the board. With Winnipeg on the power play, the puck took a favourable bounce behind the Jets net and right to MacKenzie Entwistle who beat Comrie to make it 4-1.

Nikolaj Ehlers would get in on the fun later in the period, walking into the Chicago zone and beating Fleury five-hole from distance. Ehlers then let out a big yell and jumped into the boards, which would seem an oddly intense celebration given the score until you remember his family was in the building to watch him play in person for the first time since pre-COVID times.

Comrie was not all that busy in this one, making 17 stops to improve to 3-0 this season. Fleury made 28 saves to fall to 1-7 as Chicago continues to spiral, they’re now 1-9-2.

This is also part of the first back-to-back of the season for the Jets, who host the Islanders Saturday night.