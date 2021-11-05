2 provincial court judges appointed in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced the appointment of two new provincial court judges on Friday.

Bradley Shane Mitchell was appointed in Saskatoon while La Ronge’s new judge is Dorinda Mae Stahl.

Government officials said Mitchell received his law degree from the University of Saskatchewan (USask) in 2007 and articled with Cawood Walker Demmans Baldwin LLP and McDougall Gauley LLP.

After being called to the bar in 2008, Mitchell took a position as an associate with McDougall Gauley in Saskatoon where he practiced criminal defence and litigation. He became a partner with McDougall Gauley in 2017.

Officials said Mitchell has mentored many young lawyers, both within McDougall Gauley and through his volunteer work with Community Legal Assistance Services for Saskatoon Inner City Inc (CLASSIC) and the USask College of Law.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mitchell brings with him a breadth of experience and expertise that make him an excellent addition to the provincial court in Saskatoon,” Saskatchewan Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

“I know that his understanding of the criminal justice system and his dedication to equality will serve him and the people of Saskatoon well as he takes on this new role.”

Mitchell has served on the board of directors for Autism Services Saskatoon and has been a director with SaskAbilities since 2016. He has also volunteered as a coach with Special Olympics Saskatchewan and the Saskatoon Comets hockey club.

Stahl received her law degree with distinction from USask in 2005. After two years in private practice, she started a career in the public service in 2008 as a Crown prosecutor with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice and attorney general’s public prosecutions branch.

While Crown prosecutor with public prosecutions, officials said Stahl prosecuted a wide variety of matters including cases related to drunk driving, youth offences and domestic violence.

“Stahl is an outstanding lawyer with an extraordinary wealth of legal expertise,” Wyant said in a press release.

“She not only brings years of experience as a prosecutor, but also as a scholar and teacher. She will fulfill her duties as a provincial court judge with fairness and dedication.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said Stahl instructed at the USask College of Law for eight years and prior to that, she instructed for eight years at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina.

She was also part of a team that completely revamped Saskatchewan’s legal education program for articling students, for which she wrote modules on legal ethics, oral advocacy and criminal law, according to a press release.

2:19 Federal Court upholds landmark compensation order for Indigenous children Federal Court upholds landmark compensation order for Indigenous children – Sep 29, 2021