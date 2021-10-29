New judge appointed to Saskatoon provincial court

Send this page to someone via email

A new judge has been appointed to Saskatoon provincial court.

The Saskatchewan government announced the appointment of Jane Marie Wootten on Friday.

“Wootten has had an exceptional legal career and we are proud to see her join Saskatchewan’s provincial court,” Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

“She has an inherent understanding of the fairness, kindness and empathy required of a provincial court judge, and will make an excellent addition to the judiciary.”

After receiving her law degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1990, Wootten articled with Pederson Rourke Pinch in Saskatoon before being called to the bar in 1991.

Story continues below advertisement

She began a career in the public sector in 2003, accepting a position as senior counsel with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI). During her time in the position, officials said Wootten provided legal advice on the interpretation of insurance legislation and policies.

In 2004, Wootten also received her master’s degree in business administration from Royal Roads University.

2:01 Federal judge quashes removal of Thunderchild Coun. Michael Linklater Federal judge quashes removal of Thunderchild Coun. Michael Linklater – Nov 26, 2020