Canadians state increasing concern about opioid crisis in new survey

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians are increasingly concerned about the opioid crisis, a new survey has found.

Conducted by Research Co. it found that 45 per cent of respondents from across Canada described prescription and non-prescription opioid drug use in their communities as “a major problem,” up six per cent from a similar poll conducted in September 2020.

5:07 Several Northern B.C. First Nations sound the alarm on opioid overdose deaths Several Northern B.C. First Nations sound the alarm on opioid overdose deaths – Oct 27, 2021

The highest levels of concern were found in western Canada, with 58 per cent of British Columbians and 55 per cent of Albertans describing opioid use in their community as a problem.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey found that respondents “are not overly satisfied” with Ottawa’s response to the opioid crisis, with only 34 per cent saying they believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal government are doing a “very good” or “good” job.

More than three-quarters of respondents supported launching more education and awareness campaigns about drug use and creating more spaces for drug rehabilitation.

A third of Canadians favoured a proposal to decriminalize all drugs for personal use while 54 per cent disagreed.

Results are based on an online study of 1,000 Canadian adults with data weighted to account for age, gender and region in Canada. Research Co. stated the margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.