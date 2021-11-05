Menu

Traffic

3 injured on Highway 35 head-on collision north of Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 4:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay closed following multi-vehicle collision' Hwy. 35 north of Lindsay closed following multi-vehicle collision
WATCH: Highway 35 in the Cameron area is closed following a multi-vehicle collision on Friday. City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to the collision around 7 a.m. The highway is closed in both directions between Long Beach Road and Chambers Road. Detours are in place. No word yet on the extent of injuries.

A multi-vehicle collision closed a section of Highway 35 north of Lindsay, Ont., most of Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to the collision involving a SUV and a van on the highway near the village of Cameron, about 13 km north of Lindsay.

Read more: Omemee, Ont. woman killed in head-on collision on Highway 7: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Two vehicles at the scene had significant front-end damage.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 5:50 p.m. issued an update stating both drivers and one passenger were injured. Two of the victims were transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Both lanes of the highway were closed between Chambers Road and Long Beach Road. Detours were in place.

OPP issued a tweet around 4:30 p.m. stating the scene had been cleared and the highway was reopened.

Anyone that witnessed or has video footage of this collision is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment at 705-324-6741, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

