3 injured on Highway 35 head-on collision north of Lindsay: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A multi-vehicle collision closed a section of Highway 35 north of Lindsay, Ont., most of Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes emergency crews responded to the collision involving a SUV and a van on the highway near the village of Cameron, about 13 km north of Lindsay.

Two vehicles at the scene had significant front-end damage.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP around 5:50 p.m. issued an update stating both drivers and one passenger were injured. Two of the victims were transported to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

TRAFFIC: A section of Highway 35 remains closed between Long Beach Road and Chambers Road following an earlier collision. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews pic.twitter.com/vp1A1r5ZCM — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) November 5, 2021

Both lanes of the highway were closed between Chambers Road and Long Beach Road. Detours were in place.

OPP issued a tweet around 4:30 p.m. stating the scene had been cleared and the highway was reopened.

Anyone that witnessed or has video footage of this collision is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Detachment at 705-324-6741, the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.