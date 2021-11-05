HSR selecting diversity of customers for travel log study

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) is seeking 200 participants for a “travel log study”, as it seeks to better understand the travel patterns of its customers.

The study will run from November 15 to December 15. Participants must track at least 14 days of travel on city buses.

It’s about understanding “who’s using it, the purpose for using it, how far they are travelling”, said Nancy Purser, HSR’s manager of transit support services.

“The more we know about our customers, the better we can design our system.”

“We know how many people get on the bus, and where they get on, based on our PRESTO card data”, adds Purser, “but we don’t have tap off, like GO Transit, so we don’t know what their final destination is.”

Purser said those chosen for the research panel will reflect the diversity of HSR’s customers, from students to seniors, to ensure a good cross section of data.

Participants will have the option to complete the survey using a paper or digital travel log and those who do so will be entered into a random draw to be held in January 2022 with prizes of $100, $300 and $500 in PRESTO value loaded to their card.