Quebec municipal election results: L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève

Second time around, former councillor Stéphane Côté defeated incumbent mayor Normand Marinacci with 47.44 per cent of the vote.

Côté also ran against Marinacci in the 2017 elections, losing with roughly half the votes.

Marinacci finished this race with 33.96 per cent of votes, while Susan Kennerknecht Bastien came in third at 18.60 per cent.

The L’Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève borough council will welcome in a few fresh faces.

The district of Denis-Benjamin-Viger will bring in Alain Wilson as councillor with Danielle Myrand winning the district of Pierre-Foretier. Suzanne Marceau will keep her seat in the district of Sainte-Geneviève while Richard Bélanger defeated incumbent Robert Samoszewski in the district of Jacque-Bizard.

Though the number of registered voters in Montreal has dropped by nearly 30,000 since the 2017 municipal elections, citizens of L’Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève continue to uphold one of the higher levels of voter participation, with 42.63 per cent of voter turnout.

With a total of 48 polling stations, the borough had four advanced voting stations and one dedicated station for a retirement home.