London man charged for harassing women near Western University released on bail

Police in London, Ont., are warning the public after a local man charged for criminal harassment for allegedly following six young women in four separate cases has been released on bail.

Police issued the warning after the accused, Saranjeet Singh, 22, from London was released from custody Friday after appearing in court.

Singh is described as having a dark complexion, five-foot-eight in height, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short black hair, and a full black beard.

The accused was operating a four-door black Honda Civic at the time of each incident.

Police say on Oct. 23 Sing was arrested after a 21-year-old woman reported a black Honda Civic followed her at a slow pace on Patrica Street near Western University.

LONDON, ON (November 5, 2021) – In the interest of #publicsafety, the London Police Service is issuing the following information and warning in relation to a London man who has been charged with multiple counts of criminal harassment recently. https://t.co/mDKFM7NFOX #ldnont pic.twitter.com/D599JfGpP5 — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) November 5, 2021

After entering a home on the street police say the man then parked at the house’s driveway and then proceeded to repeatedly knock on the door.

When the woman did not answer police say the man went back to his car and sat outside the home.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to arrest the suspect without incident.

This came after three separate incidents where Singh reportedly followed five other women, on or near Western University’s campus between Oct. 18 to Oct. 19 using the same vehicle.

Singh is facing charges for criminal harassment in all cases.

If seen, police say the public is advised to not approach or engage with the accused and to call 9-1-1 if there are any concerns for safety.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.