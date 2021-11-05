Red-light cameras go live at 4 Guelph intersections

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says red-light cameras at four intersections are being switched on as of Friday.

Following approval by city council, the city unveiled six intersections in July that were chosen based on several factors such as the number of collisions and sightlines in the area.

On Friday, the city announced four of the six are going live and they are located at:

Wellington Street East and Wyndham Street South

Eramosa Road and Stevenson Street North

Imperial Road and Willow Road

Scottsdale Drive and Stone Road West

The other two intersections that were previously chosen are Speedvale Avenue and Dawson Road, and Clair Road and Gordon Street. The city did not say when these red-light cameras would go online.

“Running a red light is more likely to cause significant injury than any other type of collision,” said Steve Anderson, the city’s manager of transportation engineering.

“Installing red-light cameras in Guelph will help decrease the severity of injuries from collisions by reducing right-angle collisions and cars running red lights.”

The cameras will be live around the clock, taking pictures of vehicles entering the intersection after the signal turns red.

Vehicles entering the intersection on a green or amber light will not be photographed, and drivers making legal right or left turns will not be issued tickets.

When vehicles are caught, the registered licence plate holder will be sent a ticket within 30 days, the city said.

The cost to set up and operate the cameras is expected to be recovered through tickets issued in 2021. Further revenue is also expected in future years.

Staff will make recommendations to city council about how to use that revenue.

There remains the possibility of the city installing more cameras depending on the effectiveness of the first six cameras.