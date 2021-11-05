Edmonton Elks host Saskatchewan Roughriders in final home game of the season Friday night

Never before has an Edmonton football team gone through a season without winning a game at home. The Edmonton Elks will try to avoid that exact outcome on Friday night as they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Elks are 0-6 at home this season and are on a franchise-record seven-game losing streak dating back to the 2019 CFL season. Their last home win was Oct. 12, 2019 against the B.C. Lions.

To break their home losing streak, the Elks will have to do it without several starters in their lineup.

Team-leading receiver Greg Ellingson (687 yards) is out with a hip injury. Receiver Derel Walker is on the shelf with hip and ankle issues. Running back James Wilder, the league’s third-leading rusher (714 yards), is out with an ankle injury.

Offensive lineman Justin Renfrow won’t play because of a new injury, while linebacker Nyles Morgan is dealing with a personal issue. All have been placed on the team’s one-game injured list.

Quarterback Taylor Cornelius will start his fifth game of the season and says the changes won’t have a negative effect on him.

“The biggest thing with them missing (the game) is just their experience in the league as well as their leadership on the field,” Cornelius said. “Being out there and knowing you have the trust they know what they are doing on each play and each drive.”

Coming back on the roster is starting defensive tackle Jake Ceresna who recently lost his mother to cancer. Linebacker Mailk Clements will play his first game since his eight-tackle performance in the Elks last win which was on Labour Day against the Calgary Stampeders.

Global player Steven Nielsen will start his second game of the season at right tackle. Newly signed defensive tackle Chirs Nelson will play his first CFL game. Receiver Armanti Edwards will play his first game since Week 2 against the Montreal Alouettes.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Walter Fletcher (fullback: James Tuck)

Offensive line: Kyle Saxelid, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, David Beard, Matt O’Donnell, Steven Nielsen

Receivers: Armanit Edwards, Shai Ross, Jalen Tolliver, Mike Jones, Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive line: Mike Moore, Jake Ceresna, Chris Nelson, Kwaku Boateng

Linebackers: Malik Clements, Kieshawn Bierria, Derrick Moncrief

Defensive backs: Nafees Lyon, Trumaine Washington, Jordan Hoover, Aaron Grymes, Jonathon Rose

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s game between the Elks and the Roughriders on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kickoff at 6:45 p.m.

The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7:45 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from two-time Grey Cup Champion and former Edmonton offensive lineman Blake Dermott.

