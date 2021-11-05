Menu

Comments

Crime

RCMP looking to identify people who left noose at Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard’s home

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta MLA addresses protest, messages of hate outside her home' Alberta MLA addresses protest, messages of hate outside her home
The MLA for Grande Prairie was in tears in the Alberta legislature Tuesday, talking about being targeted by a group of protestors outside her home. As Sarah Ryan reports, the group came with symbols of hate.

Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for the public’s help to identify the person or people who placed a noose in front of MLA Tracy Allard‘s home during a protest last weekend.

Allard said what began with a small group of protesters outside her house in northwestern Alberta on Sunday soon grew to 30, prompting police to be called.

The RCMP said officers responded to a group of protesters outside of a home on 67 Avenue in the Grande Banks neighbourhood, near Allard’s home, just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Read more: Protesters leave behind wooden gallow, noose at Grande Prairie MLA’s home

Police said people were complying with officers’ orders and it was a peaceful protest.

Allard said the protesters left behind on a fence a crude wooden gallows with a noose and the words: “No to masks. End the gov’t. Hang `em all.”

A screenshot posted on Tracy Allard’s Facebook page on Oct. 31, 2021. View image in full screen
A screenshot posted on Tracy Allard’s Facebook page on Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: Tracy Allard/Facebook

Though it was taken off the fence, as ordered, police said officers couldn’t confirm where the gallows and noose ended up.

On Monday, police said the file was closed and no charges were laid ​as police were not able to identify the person responsible for bringing the noose nor their intentions.

Read more: Alberta MLAs who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic lose ministry portfolios

But in an update Friday, the RCMP said officers continue to actively investigate the incident and are looking for eyewitness observations or video footage which could be used as evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online.

