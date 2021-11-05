Menu

Economy

Premier Doug Ford in London, Ont. on Friday for groundbreaking at Nestle Canada factory

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2021 8:44 am
wilton grove road london ice cream facotry View image in full screen
The Nestle Canada factory on Wilton Grove Road in London, Ont., as seen in this undated photo. Jake Jeffrey/980 CFPL

Premier Doug Ford will be in London, Ont., on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony at the Nestlé Canada ice cream factory on Wilton Grove Road.

Ford will be joined by officials from all levels of government including Mayor Ed Holder, as well as Nestlé Canada president and CEO John Carmichael, to mark the expansion of the company’s footprint at the site it’s occupied for more than 50 years.

Read more: Nestle Canada to invest $41M in London, Ont. plant, adding 88 jobs

Nestlé Canada announced in June that it would be investing $41.3 million in its London, Ont., ice cream factory, increasing production capacity and resulting in 88 new hires at the factory, which currently employs over 800 people.

The 26,600-square-foot expansion was initially set to begin in September and be completed by 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The Wilton Grove Road factory supplies all of Canada with brands like Häagen-Dazs, Real Dairy and Drumstick, the company says. The company said in June that the expansion project will create two new production lines to respond to growth in the sector as well as to prepare for future growth.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

with files from Jess Brady

