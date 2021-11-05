Toronto police to give update on recent homicides and shootings in the city

Toronto police say they will hold a press conference to update the status of several investigations into recent shootings and homicides across the city.

Toronto police chief Rames Ramer, Deputy Chief of Police Myron Demkiw and Inspector Hank Idsinga will hold the press conference at police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The update comes as the city saw at least eight shootings over a single weekend alone in October, four of them were fatal. That same weekend saw two other incidents where shots were fired, but no one was injured by the gunfire.