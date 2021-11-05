Menu

Crime

Toronto police to give update on recent homicides and shootings in the city

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 7:08 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours' Toronto sees at least 6 shootings within the past 48 hours
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto sees several shootings within the past 48 hours. – Oct 24, 2021

Toronto police say they will hold a press conference to update the status of several investigations into recent shootings and homicides across the city.

Toronto police chief Rames Ramer, Deputy Chief of Police Myron Demkiw and Inspector Hank Idsinga will hold the press conference at police headquarters at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Toronto police investigate 8 shootings over weekend, including 4 fatal

The update comes as the city saw at least eight shootings over a single weekend alone in October, four of them were fatal. That same weekend saw two other incidents where shots were fired, but no one was injured by the gunfire.

