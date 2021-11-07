Menu

Politics

Montreal municipal election results 2021: Find your region

By Staff Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 10:00 am
Voters across Quebec will be voting in municipal elections on Nov. 6 and 7. View image in full screen
Voters across Quebec will be voting in municipal elections on Nov. 6 and 7. Global News

Global News will have live election results for many areas throughout Montreal and across Quebec starting at 8 p.m. ET when the polls close in Sunday’s municipal elections.

Voters across the province are choosing their next mayors and councillors, including in the city of Montreal.

Read more: Polls open in Montreal as Quebec municipal elections begin

Results can be found for select regions below in the list provided, which will be updated on election night.

Simply click on the arrow for the category region, and scroll down to find more than 40 areas Global Montreal is tracking election results for.

