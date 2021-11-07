Montreal municipal election results 2021: Find your region

Global News will have live election results for many areas throughout Montreal and across Quebec starting at 8 p.m. ET when the polls close in Sunday’s municipal elections.Voters across the province are choosing their next mayors and councillors, including in the city of Montreal.
Results can be found for select regions below in the list provided, which will be updated on election night.
Simply click on the arrow for the category region, and scroll down to find more than 40 areas Global Montreal is tracking election results for.
