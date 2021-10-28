Valérie Plante, Denis Coderre, Balarama Holness set to square off in Montreal mayors’ English debate

Send this page to someone via email

The three frontrunners in Montreal’s mayoral race will be facing off Thursday evening in the first and only English-language debate ahead of the Nov. 7 municipal election.

The participants are Projet Montreal’s Valérie Plante, the first woman to ever hold the city’s top job; Ensemble Montréal’s Denis Coderre who is attempting a comeback after losing to Plante in 2017; and newcomer Balarama Holness of Mouvement Montréal.

The debate, organized by a consortium of English media including Global News Montreal, The Montreal Gazette, CBC Montreal, CJAD 800, CityNews Montreal (Citytv) and CTV News Montreal, kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

It will be televised on Global or you can watch the live stream here.

Hosted by Global News’ Laura Casella, the 90-minute debate will focus on six topics including housing, public safety, economy, climate crisis, inclusion and transportation.

In a fiery French-language debate held last week, discussions became heated over the issue of mobility, with Coderre attacking Plante for supposedly waging a war on cars due to her party’s plan to build bike paths.

On the environment, Coderre received a few shots from Plante who criticized his platform for not being detailed enough on what he will do to tackle climate change.

The issue of housing was sidetracked when Coderre took a personal shot at Plante for laughing after he commented on her party’s social housing policy. “When you are nervous, you laugh. You are nervous, stop.”

Holness came under the spotlight for his remarks on wanting to hold a referendum to determine whether Montreal should become a bilingual city. Both Plante and Coderre oppose the idea.

In the most recent poll conducted by Léger for the Montreal Gazette, Plante and Coderre are in a dead heat at 36 per cent when it comes to voter intention. Meanwhile, 12 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Holness.

Among those polled, the top three campaign issues were rental costs and homeownership, the environment and the economic revival of the downtown area and commercial arteries.

The web survey was conducted between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26, among 600 respondents aged 18 or older who are eligible to vote in the City of Montreal.

No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (Web panel in this case). However, for comparative purposes, a probability sample of 600 respondents would have a margin of error of ±4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriquez