Two bodies discovered in Plateau Mont-Royal apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after two bodies were found early Friday in an apartment in the city’s Plateau Mont-Royal district.

At around 3:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call from an apartment on Saint Urbain Street near Fairmount Avenue. Police found one victim injured and unconscious. A search of the apartment led to the discovery of a second victim.

Both victims had marks of violence and were declared dead at the scene. The major crimes unit has taken over the investigation and police are examining several possible scenarios that may have led to the deaths.

No further details are available.