Vancouver School Board won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for teachers, staff

The Vancouver School Board has joined a growing list of B.C. school districts which won’t require teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a Thursday media release, the board noted the Vancouver Coastal Health region’s 90 per cent vaccination rate.

“The Board considered a full range of possible implications a vaccine mandate could have on the delivery of education and educational programs,” the district said.

“In making this decision, the Board carefully considered all implications of a vaccine mandate for staff, including information and guidance of public health officials.”

It added that it continued to strongly encourage anyone who has yet to be immunized to get a COVID-19 shot.

Vancouver’s decision comes on the heels of decisions by districts in New Westminster, Abbotsford and Surrey not to mandate vaccines for school staff.

The B.C. government recently released guidelines for school districts to follow if they are going to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for staff.

That move has drawn criticism from both the opposition BC Liberals and BC Teachers’ Federation, who have argued the move downloads responsibility on districts, and could create piecemeal vaccine mandates across the province.

