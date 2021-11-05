Stepping up: How a Selwyn Township man is raising money for Peterborough Regional Health Centre

When 74-year-old Selwyn Township resident Dave Graham was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in spring 2021, he decided he would turn it into an opportunity to help others.

“I decided something good has to come out of this,” Graham said. “I have a very close friend who has been battling this for six years and I thought, ‘OK, this is something you can do.’ And I’ve been ‘hoofin’ er’ ever since.”

That is, he’s been “hoofin’ er” or walking each day on a mission to log 735,000 steps by Dec. 17 to raise money for the cancer clinic at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

So far Graham has raised more than $7,500 (and climbing) and has now upgraded his goal to $10,000. He has also logged more than 600,000 steps. He said staying active, receiving support from friends and family, and his faith have all been essential in his journey.

“The people and the support that I’ve had is absolutely phenomenal, Graham said. “Every time you turn it’s, ‘I’m praying for you, I’ve got you in my mind and you’re going to be OK.’ With encouragement like that, how could you do anything else?”

Lesley Heighway, president and chief executive of the PRHC Foundation, said community initiatives like Graham’s, are vital to the hospital.

“Community events like this one literally fund the backbone of patient care at our hospital,” Heighway said.

“We are raising funds right now for reinvestment of the two cardiac cath labs. We have two CTs here that are 13 years old and need to be replaced, and also (need) a new robotic chemotherapy investment in the cancer care unit,” she said.

As for Graham, he said treatment seems to be working and he is hoping for good news by the start of December.

“That weekend there will be a get-together,” he said. “We’re throwing a party and we will celebrate my Christmas present because that’s what I believe it’s going to be.”

To donate, visit the PRHC foundation website.

