Comments

Crime

Investigation into Brothers Keepers gang leads to 27 charges against 6 people

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 4:08 pm
Click to play video: '27 charges laid against six members of Brothers Keepers gang' 27 charges laid against six members of Brothers Keepers gang
WATCH: The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit is announcing a Major Drug Bust involving the 'Brothers Keepers' gang in Metro Vancouver.

RCMP say 27 charges have been laid against six people following an investigation into the Brothers Keepers gang in Metro Vancouver.

A three-year investigation netted more than 11 kilograms of drugs, including meth, fentanyl and cocaine, as well as drug-making equipment and precursor chemicals used in the production and processing of synthetic drugs, police said Thursday.

Click to play video: 'VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver' VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver
VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver – Oct 9, 2021

Insp. Duncan Pound with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit BC (CFSEU-BC) said they removed a quarter-million doses of potentially lethal fentanyl from the streets.

Pound said investigators found the Brothers Keepers “aggressively sought to expand into new markets throughout British Columbia, utilizing reduced drug prices, product branding such as purple fentanyl, and increased street-level drug potency.”

Read more: Mounties tout huge drug lab bust as major blow to B.C. gangs

“We also continue to see organized crime groups in general push towards recruiting young offenders in an effort to avoid criminal charges against older and established members. Each strategy preys upon vulnerable portions of our communities with a single goal of financial gain and with no concern for the welfare of those they impact.”

Police say the Crown has laid charges against six people.

Amandeep Singh Kang, a 29-year-old man from Vancouver; Dylan Robert Ferris, a 22-year-old man from Surrey; and Tanisha Bhatti, a 25-year-old woman from Vancouver, have been arrested and remain in custody, police said, while Moshmem Khanun Khan, a 45-year-old woman from Surrey, was arrested and released from custody.

Police have not been able to locate two of the six: Jannat Bibi Nadeem, 21, from Surrey and 21-year-old Andrew Miguel Best from Vancouver Island. Warrants have been issued for their arrest.

–With files from Jennifer Palma

