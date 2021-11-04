St. Lawrence College to host classes mostly in person for winter term

Send this page to someone via email

St. Lawrence College is planning to have more in-person classes during its winter term.

The college announced Thursday that starting in January 2022, 80 per cent of its programs will have an in-person component.

The fall semester was originally supposed to run mostly in person, but a last-minute decision before the start of the school year moved 50 per cent of its classes online.

College president Glenn Vollebregt says the intent is to have increased activity on campus this school year.

Like this semester, anyone coming to the campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption.

Advertisement