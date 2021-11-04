SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

St. Lawrence College to host classes mostly in person for winter term

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 2:58 pm
St. Lawrence College announced Thursday it will be holding 80 per cent of its classes in person come the winter term, starting in January 2022. View image in full screen
St. Lawrence College announced Thursday it will be holding 80 per cent of its classes in person come the winter term, starting in January 2022. Global News

St. Lawrence College is planning to have more in-person classes during its winter term.

The college announced Thursday that starting in January 2022, 80 per cent of its programs will have an in-person component.

The fall semester was originally supposed to run mostly in person, but a last-minute decision before the start of the school year moved 50 per cent of its classes online.

Read more: St. Lawrence College pivoting back to online learning for some classes

College president Glenn Vollebregt says the intent is to have increased activity on campus this school year.

Like this semester, anyone coming to the campus must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSt. Lawrence College tagSt. Lawrence tagIn Person tagin person classes tagSt. Lawrence College in person tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers