Quebec municipal election results: Montreal North

Christine Black from Ensemble Montréal (Équipe Denis Coderre) has been re-elected as mayor of Montreal North in Quebec’s 2021 municipal election.

Black received the most votes against her mayoral candidate competitors, Will Prosper from Projet Montréal (Équipe Valérie Plante), Carl-Henry Jean-François from Mouvement Montréal (Équipe Balaram Holness) and Vito Salvaggio of Action Montréal (Équipe Gilbert Thibodeau).

Black won with over 62.68 per cent of the vote with more than 3,570 votes.

In second place came Prosper with 30.37 per cent of the vote (1,730 votes). In third place came Jean-François with 5.13 per cent (292 votes) and in fourth place came Salvaggio with the remaining 1.83 per cent of the votes (104 votes).

The results are as of 11 p.m.

Back in August, Prosper was at the centre of political controversy when revelations surfaced of past inappropriate conduct while he worked as a police officer with the RCMP 22 years ago in Manitoba.

Prosper was asked to resign by the RCMP after he was caught looking up confidential data about alleged Montreal gang members who were under investigation for murder. He was then dismissed from the force.

Mayor Valérie Plante, however, stood by her Montreal North candidate.

“He made a mistake 22 years ago. He paid for it. He lost his job,” Plante said on standing by him back in August. “How long should it take for someone to [be able] to return to [work] in public life?”

Black, who has a history of work in local community activism, has been mayor of Montreal North for the last five years — she won during the 2016 by-election.

Montreal North is ethnically diverse and has a population of 84,234, according to the 2016 census.

The borough has an ongoing issue of increased gun violence and racial profiling by the Montreal police.