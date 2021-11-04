Memorial service held for former Ontario premier Bill Davis in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A memorial service is underway for former Ontario premier Bill Davis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford and several other public figures are among those attending the service being held in downtown Toronto.

Trudeau says Davis’ goal was always to help people, which is why he loved politics.

Davis, who was the 18th premier of Ontario, led the province from 1971 to 1985.

During his time in office, Davis was credited with creating Ontario’s community college system, the province’s first Ministry of Environment and the province’s public broadcaster, TVO.

He died on Aug. 8 at his home in Brampton, Ont. He was 92.

