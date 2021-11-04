Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Ottawa LRT trains testing regular service following ‘minor incident’ at storage facility

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 12:06 pm
An OC Transpo Light rail transit (LRT) train arrives at the Tunney's Pasture station in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. File photo. View image in full screen
An OC Transpo Light rail transit (LRT) train arrives at the Tunney's Pasture station in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A “minor incident” involving an Ottawa light-rail train at Belfast Yards earlier this week is not holding back live testing on the Confederation Line on Thursday as the system gears up for a relaunch in the days ahead.

Brandon Richards, the City of Ottawa’s chief safety officer, confirmed to Global News in a statement Thursday that there was an issue during “routine maintenance activity” at the LRT storage facility on Tuesday.

Read more: OC Transpo proposes 2.5% fare hike, expects ridership at pre-COVID-19 levels by 2023

He said there were no injuries or delays to systemwide testing on the line as a result of the incident, which was reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB).

A TSB spokesperson confirmed it was notified about the occurrence and is investigating, but that it doesn’t warrant a standalone report. Rather, the incident will be collected as data for future analysis.

Story continues below advertisement

OC Transpo is meanwhile Thursday starting full testing on the Confederation Line, which has been shut down since the Sept. 19 derailment near Tremblay Station.

The trains are being run as though it’s “full service,” including regular stops and station announcements, but no passengers will be aboard.

Partial service with seven trains on the line is expected to begin sometime in the first two weeks of November, with full service planned for sometime in December.

The city’s independent rail safety advisor, TRA, will need to sign off on Rideau Transit Group’s repairs and maintenance protocols before service can resume on the Confederation Line.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says' No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says
No sinkholes expected on second stage LRT tunnel, Ottawa mayor says – Sep 25, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OTtawa LRT tagOC Transpo tagOttawa Transit tagOttawa LRT issues tagottawa light rail tagOttawa light rail transit tagOttawa LRT derailments tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers