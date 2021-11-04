Kitchener ski resort to require visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Chicopee has released its operational plan ahead of the upcoming season and the Kitchener ski resort says it will require all visitors over the age of 11 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“In our commitment to provide a safe environment for our community (employees, volunteers, members, passholders, lesson participants and guests) we will require everyone 12 years of age and older to be fully vaccinated on-site,” the plan reads.

Chicopee CEO Bill Creighton says that while the ski resort will look and feel different, the changes are being made in an effort to have a safe and healthy full season.

“We will continue to work closely with Public Health to ensure the well-being of our community, following COVID-19 regulations and implementing industry best practices,” he stated.

“There are many changes to the way we will be able to operate, and we will continue to adapt the plan as necessary to remain relevant and in compliance with provincial and regional recommendations.”

The ski hill is currently projecting its opening day to be Dec. 18, while it plans to shut down on March 20, 2022.

The ski hill is also requiring everyone to wear a face mask in the chalet except while eating and is encouraging guests to do so even when skiing or snowboarding.

Chicopee is also asking everyone to do their best to follow physical distancing practices while also encouraging those who are not comfortable in crowds to visit weekdays before 3 p.m.

An important note for those who purchase items such as season passes and memberships: in the event that the season is cancelled or delayed, the resort says it will not be offering refunds but will shift the purchase to the following season.

In addition, if there is a two-week pause to the season, the resort will not offer any credit but if a pause goes longer than two weeks it will credit for time lost.

